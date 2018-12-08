Lumberton, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Lumberton Police Department and FBI say they have arrested and charged 34-year-old Michael Ray McLellan in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
At the time of his arrest, the FBI says McLellan was already being held in law enforcement custody for charges unrelated to this case.
Lumberton police have charged McLellan with ten felonies on the following state charges:
- 1st Degree Murder,
- 1st Degree Forcible Rape,
- Statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger,
- 1st Degree Sexual Offense,
- Statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger,
- 1st Degree Kidnapping,
- Felony Larceny,
- Felony Restraint,
- Abduction of Child,
- Concealment of a death,
Back on November 5, law enforcement says Hania was forced into a family members idling SUV and kidnapped from the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
The FBI says after following up on more than 850 leads and conducting nearly 500 interviews, their lab in Quantico conducted a forensic exam of the stolen SUV recovered on November 8.
The North Carolina State Crime Lab provided preliminary test results on Hania's body which was found on November 27. The FBI says as a result of those tests, and a thorough criminal investigation, the aforementioned charges were levied against McLellan.
McLellan stood before a state magistrate at the Robeson County Detention Center in the early morning hours of December 8, 2018.
McLellan is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. McLellan will have his first court appearance at the Robeson County Courthouse on Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Agents with the FBI say the investigation is ongoing, additional charges could be filed as the case continues. Final autopsy and toxicology reports are not complete at this time.
