Lumberton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police and FBI are continuing to search for a 13-year-old girl they say was kidnapped Monday morning. 

In an effort to find Hania, the FBI has released a new poster in Spanish and has added it to their website. 

Download PDF Hania Noelia Aguilar

On Tuesday morning,a road block was established along Elizabethtown Road, just outside of the Rosewood Mobile Home Park. 

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol showed drivers the missing poster of Hania and directed some drivers to a nearby area to speak directly to a detective. 

Agents with the FBI say the goal was to identify people who travel that route daily and may have seen something yesterday to help find Hania. 

