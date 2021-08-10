ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Tuesday, the FBI's Columbia branch confirmed that it took an Anderson man into custody on multiple charges connected his actions at the U.S. Capitol building.
Court documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia reveal that the man's actions allegedly took place during the January 6 riot.
According to the FBI, the suspect is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The bureau says that the suspect, identified as Derek Cooper Gunby, made an initial court appearance before the U.S. District Court for South Carolina in Greenville on Tuesday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
