CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The United States Attorney's Office Office announced that a Georgia man accused of robbing two Asheville banks earlier this year was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday in Georgia.
According to a release, 37-year-old Johnny Jermaine Davis of Kennesaw is charged with bank robbery with carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says that a criminal complaint accuses Davis of taking around $8,590 in cash at a BB&T location along Hendersonville Rd. in Asheville. The complaint alleges that Davis pointed a gun at a bank teller during the incident that occurred in February, according to the release.
The release also says that Davis is accused of taking $831 in cash from a Wells Fargo Bank along Merrimon Ave. in Asheville in May. During the incident, the U.S. Attorney says that court documents allege that Davis pointed a gun at a bank teller.
According to the release, the Asheville Police Department assisted in the investigation of the case along with the Hendersonville Police Department, the Acworth Police Department and the Rome Police Department.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says that the case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Gast of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Asheville.
PREVIOUSLY: FBI Charlotte: Suspect believed to be responsible for two bank robberies
