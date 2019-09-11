(FOX Carolina) - Agents with the FBI are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person they say may have critical information about the identity of a male child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
According to the FBI, the unknown male, identified only as John Doe 41 and who they hope you can help identify, first appeared in a video shown with a child noticed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March of 2018.
Officials believe the video could have been recorded anytime between 2016 and 2018.
Agents say John Doe 41 could be between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He appears to be thin framed, with black hair.
Anyone with information can call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
