(FOX Carolina) - The FBI has asked for help identifying a female who, agents said, “may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”
The FBI knows her as Jane Doe 37, and wants the public’ help in learning her identity.
Agents said the first videos of Jane Doe 37, shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014 and investigators believe those files were produced in April of 2012. Agents said audio from the animated film "The Land Before Time" can be heard in the background of the videos.
Jane Doe 37 has brown hair and is seen wearing dark-framed glasses. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that her appearance may have changed over the years.
Initially, agents believed Jane Doe 37 was a male, but said “further investigation has led the FBI to determine the gender of this individual is female and not male.”
The FBI asks anyone with information to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
