GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The FBI is assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department in the search for a murder suspect, according to the FBI Charlotte Division.
According to the FBI, Malck Moore has outstanding warrants for first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary in reference to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg investigation.
Moore has been identified in multiple violent offenses against strangers since Sept. 2, says the FBI.
They say he may travel using public transportation and railways in Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Moore is described as having a scar on the hand, tattoo of three circles on the shoulder, teardrops on the left and right cheek, and a piercing on his left ear, according to the FBI. They also say he is 6'01, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
According to the FBI, Moore was last seen wearing the outfit from the above far-right photo. They say he is no longer in possession of the jacket.
FBI agents say Moore's hair is currently cut close and he has been seen wearing the du-rag pictured above.
