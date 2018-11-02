Mount Pleasent, SC (FOX Carolina) - The FBI confirms that a suspect on the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives was spotted in South Carolina.
Agents say approximately two weeks ago, the FBI received information of a confirmed sighting of, Greg Alyn Carlson,46, in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina where he is known to have ties.
Investigators believe that Carlson is likely still in the southeast area of the United States.
Agents have conducted additional investigations in the area, but so far have not located Carlson.
Carlson was seen in a late model white, Hyundai Accent which agents say he has driven on previous occasions.
At this time investigators have reason to believe Carlson could be in South Carolina, North Carolina Georgia, Florida, Alabama, or Texas, but say he could be in other states or may have now crossed the border.
A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of Carlson.
Carlson is described as having brown/graying hair, green eyes, 5'11", 170 pounds.
Agents say that Carlson may be in possession of a stolen pistol. He was last seen traveling in a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770.
The FBI said in July 13, 2017, Carlson allegedly committed a burglary in Los Angeles during which he attempted to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon.
A local arrest warrant was issued for Carlson by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on September 6, 2017, and he was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested by the LAPD in September 2017; however, Carlson posted bond and was released.
After posting bond, investigators say Carlson fled to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. At some point thereafter, investigators believe Carlson left South Carolina with a stolen handgun, a rental car, and a significant amount of cash.
Based on their investigation, detectives believe Carlson is likely responsible for additional sexual assaults.
Anyone with information concerning Carlson should take no action independently but should immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.