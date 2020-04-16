CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) –The FBI said a fugitive ho has been indicted for murder in New York may be in North Carolina.
Jamaad Murphy is accused of shooting and killing another man outside a sports bar last November.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy. He’s described as 5’10” tall, about 180 pounds, with a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Rachel.”
Call the FBI New York at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 with any tips.
Murphy is to be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.
