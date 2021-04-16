CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI has increased the reward it is offering for information in connection with the deaths of three women found within a four-block radius of a North Carolina city.
A news release on Wednesday says the FBI is offering up to $40,000 for information that helps determine what led to the deaths of the three women in Lumberton in 2017.
The bodies of Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones were found on the same day, and the body Megan Oxendine was discovered two weeks later.
Lumberton police requested help from the FBI in June 2017 in the three death investigations.
