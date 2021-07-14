COLUBMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The FBI said an unknown man who could have critical information on the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation has been identified.
The man was identified by the FBI only as John Doe who is 44 years old. According to the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recorded video of the man with a child.
Data showed that the video was made prior to November of 2018, the FBI confirms. The agency said that the man can be heard speaking English in the video.
The man was described by the FBI as having light brown hair. The agency said he was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt.
On Thursday, the FBI said John Doe has been identified and located. He is currently in custody in another state.
The FBI said that no charges have been filed in this case and that individuals are innocent until proven guilty.
MORE NEWS: Georgia DNR confirms Upstate man's body found near Lake Lanier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.