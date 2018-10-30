(FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina has confirmed with the FBI that federal warrants are being served to multiple locations of Pain Management Associates across the Upstate.
Right now we've been told the Greenville, Spartanburg, and Easley locations are being raided.
We're told, by Don Wood of the FBI, the HHS, DEA, USPS, are all on scene as part of the investigation.
We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.