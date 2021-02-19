SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The FBI says that a man was arrested in Sylva for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and a later press release announced another arrest in the state tied to the incident.
According to arrest warrants, Lewis Easton Cantwell is charged with Aiding and Abetting Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building and Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building and Grounds, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol building.
Cantwell is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
In a further press release sent Friday evening, the FBI announced the arrests of more people across the country stemming from a case tied to associates of the Oath Keepers group. Among the six arrests made this week was 52-year-old Laura Steele of Thomasville, N.C., who was arrested in Greensboro. The other five arrests include:
- 54-year-old Graydon Young of Englewood, Florida; arrested in Tampa
- 52-year-old Kelly Meggs and 59-year-old Connie Meggs of Dunnellon, Florida; arrested in Ocala
- 62-year-old Sandra Ruth Parker and 70-year-old Bennie Alvin Parker of Morrow, Ohio
The release from the FBI says Steele coordinated with Kelly Meggs, the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, via Facebook message. The agency alleges in messages that Meggs told the members to pack up to head to Washington, D.C. to participate in a rally that preceded the riot, claiming that Pres. Trump's declaration the day would be "wild" was an instruction to supporters to incite chaos.
The release alleges that the six individuals in the message group were added on to an already existing case against three co-defendants: Thomas Caldwell, Donovan Crowl, and Jessica Watkins. The FBI says the Parkers traveled with Watkins and Crowl to the Capitol, and that Watkins had communicated with Bennie Parker about joining her militia and combining forces. The agency also says Kelly Meggs sent similar statements to his group, but that they wouldn't need to be armed because of a supposed presence of a QRF, or "quick reaction force", set up by the Oath Keepers nearby. The FBI also says Caldwell and Young unsent or deleted Facebook content tied to their trip, tampering with documents.
Meanwhile, "insurrectionist" John Sullivan, aka 'JaydenX' was paid $70,000 by far left CNN and NBC for his video footage illegally obtained during his criminal trespassing at the U.S. Capitol. You won't hear the racist leftists at Faux Carolina mentioning that though....
