SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina)- The FBI says that a man was arrested in Sylva, North Carolina for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
According to arrest warrants, Lewis Easton Cantwell is charged with Aiding and Abetting Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building and Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building and Grounds, and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol building.
Cantwell is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
MORE NEWS: Biden to see Pfizer plant as weather delays shipping vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.