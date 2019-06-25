CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) – The FBI said a suspect known as the “Big Box Bandit” struck in Western North Carolina in mid-May.
The Big Box Bandit is a serial bank robber who has hit several states.
The FBI said the bandit robbed the First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Highway in Candler on May 14.
The Big Box Bandit is also suspected of robbing FSNB banks inside Walmarts in Tennessee and another bank inside an Indiana Walmart.
Most recently, the FBI said the bandit carjacked an individual in West Knoxville, TN on June 21 and used that vehicle in a robbery of a check cashing business inside another Walmart in Chattanooga later that day.
The suspect has used a blue, older model Ford Taurus and a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer stolen from Knoxville during the robberies
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov , or contact your local law enforcement.
MORE NEWS - Deputies in McDowell County say S.C. man had inappropriate sexual conduct with girls, ages 8 and 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.