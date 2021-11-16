COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The FBI needs help identifying an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The unidentified male, John Doe 45, is described to have brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard, according to investigators. He is heard speaking English in the video and due to the age of the images, it is possible that John Doe 45's appearance may have changed.
Initial videos of John Doe 45 shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The files were found to have been produced between Jan. 2019 and April 2019.
Anyoone with information is asked to submit tip online here or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.
MORE NEWS: Greenwood School District 50 announces curfew for student's Chromebooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.