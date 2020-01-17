HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now getting involved with local investigations into a serial bank robber who has now hit four North Carolina banks in just over a month.
The FBI confirmed Friday that a suspect they've dubbed the "bad wig bandit" has robbed a fourth bank, and are now assisting four local police departments in their investigations. Thus far, the suspect has hit banks in Gastonia, Belmont, Huntersville, and Hendersonville.
We first reported the suspect reportedly robbed the BB&T bank on Northcross Drive in Huntersville on December 13, 2019. The suspect then hit another BB&T bank in Hendersonville on January 16, 2020.
But between those two robberies, the suspect hit two other banks on the same day. According to a wanted poster shared by the Gastonia PD earlier this month, the suspect struck the New Horizon bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont before hitting the Wells Fargo location on Cox Road in Gastonia five hours later on January 8, 2020. In both instances, the suspect used different wigs.
Hendersonville PD described the male suspect as standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Anyone with information on any of the robberies should contact the respective police departments.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE "BAD WIG BANDIT":
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.