SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nine-year-old Asha Degree disappeared from her home on Valentine's Day 22 years ago.
The FBI, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are still actively investigating what happened to Asha.
In a new podcast released by the FBI on Monday, the agency offers an inside look at the investigation into Asha's case.
On Feb. 14, 2000, Asha's father checked on her at 2:30 a.m. and she was sound asleep in her bed. But at 6:30 a.m., she was gone.
Investigators say there was no forced entry into the home and there was evidence Asha may have packed and left on her own.
The FBI said witnesses reported seeing her walking along Highway 18. Over a year later, her backpack was found buried beside the same highway.
But Asha was never seen again.
"Obviously a 9-year-old, even if they do choose to leave home for whatever reason, for her to have been not found for the last 22 years, someone had to help her," Detective Tim Adams, an investigator on the case, said in the podcast. "Someone had to have met or a planned meeting may have taken place or maybe some stranger came along as she was walking and picked her up."
Click here to listen to Inside the FBI: Searching for Asha Degree.
A $45,000 reward is offered for information about what happened to Asha Degree. Anyone with information should call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4822 or the FBI at 704-672- 6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.