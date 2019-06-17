ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Months after Wesley Dallas Ayers was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to building and placing explosive devices around Anderson County, the FBI has released a photo of what one of those devices looked like.
In January 2018, a man was injured when a device, which Ayers left at the intersection of Travis and Martin Roads in Anderson County, exploded.
Two other devices were intercepted by investigators, as well as three hoax devices.
Ayers pleaded guilty in October 2018 to using, attempting to use or threaten to use weapons of mass destruction; possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime; and use of an explosive device during the commission of a violent crime.
He was sentenced in February 2019 to spend 30 years in prison - and will undergo drug treatment throughout his sentence. His sentence also included a mandatory five years of supervision upon his release.
