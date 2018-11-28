RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance Monday afternoon in locating Aubrey Joelle Acree. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Acree is described as standing 5'3'' and weighing 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.
Acree was last seen Sunday night and last heard from Monday morning, both instances she was believed to be at home off Drum Road around 6:30 a.m. in Mooresboro. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, leopard colored pants and Converse shoes.
Through the investigation, authorities said Tuesday evening that they identified a vehicle in connection to Aubrey's disappearance.
A white Subaru Outback is a vehicle of interest in the search after authorities say an eyewitness saw her get into the car with an unidentified person near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro.
Sheriff Chris Francis said the Subaru Outback was in Rutherford County between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday. It was identified in surveillance footage from three different areas in the county.
The driver is a person of interest but Francis said deputies need assistance identifying the vehicle and the person inside. Francis asks that people in surrounding Mountain and Upstate counties be on the lookout for the vehicle.
The FBI has now released surveillance footage of the Subaru Outback in question. Authorities say it was last seen at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A in Rutherford County.
A reward is being offered for information to bring Aubrey home. Her family says they are offering $4,000 for any helpful information.
Sheriff Francis said, “Really at this time we know that there’s a 13 year old young lady who’s not at home with her loved ones where she needs to be . We don’t know if she actively started to leave and someone assisted her but we do know she’s not where she needs to be and any assistance is greatly appreciated.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at (828) 286-2911.
Sheriff Francis says they’re working around the clock to make sure all leads are being followed and they hope someone knows something that can help bring this girl home.
The SBI and FBI are helping with the case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also working in tandem and on site with investigators.
MORE NEWS: Upstate woman hopes to find owner of cremation locket that mysteriously appeared in home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.