CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) The FBI announced Thursday that digital billboards across the county would be displaying information about Jayme Closs, as the nationwide search for the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl continues.
Police in Barron, Wisconsin said they received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday and arrived to find two adults deceased, and Jayme missing.
The FBI’s Charlotte bureau shared the poster image with news outlets in the Carolinas. Agents said there is no specific connection between South or North Carolina and the search for Jayme.
