GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they had identified a woman believed to be associated with a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The agency asked for help identifying the female, known then only as Jane Doe 43, on Wednesday. Agents say the girl appeared in a video believed to be created in October of 2019.
Authorities described Jane Doe 43 as a 20 to 30-year-old female with dark hair. She is heard speaking English in the video.
Deputies say Jane Doe 43 was identified and located. The FBI thanked the public for their assistance in the case.
Jane Doe 43 was being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
