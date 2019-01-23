COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – FBI agents said Wednesday a 28-year-old former South Carolina corrections officer was arrested on federal charges stemming from the stabbing of an inmate with a shank in 2016.
Agents said Jarrell Kwabbie Boyan was arrested Tuesday and charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice.
In October 2016, while Boyan was employed as a correctional officer at the Kirkland Correctional Institute, an indictment states said he used a knife or “shank” to stab an inmate multiple times, which “deprived the inmate of his Constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.” The indictment also alleges Boyan “corruptly persuaded other correctional officers to provide false and misleading information about the relevant events to investigators.”
FBI Special Agent in Charge Norris said of the arrest, “This cruel act, as alleged, erodes public confidence in law enforcement, who are supposed to protect and serve all our citizens. These violent deprivations of a Constitutional right will always be a high priority for the FBI.”
According to The State, Boyan and two other correctional officers were involved in the stabbing. All three were charged with attempted murder.
