BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The FBI has asked for help tracking down a suspect after the First Bank on Market Street in Brevard was robbed.
It happened on November 6.
FBI agents said the suspect was covered completely from head to toe by a mask, gloves, a camouflage jacket, and blue jeans. The suspect was tall and had a large build.
That suspect jumped over the counter carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and fled with cash.
Agents said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100. You may also contact the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212, or Crime Stoppers at 828-86 CRIME (828-862-7463).
