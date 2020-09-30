COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in obtaining the identity of a man who may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Photographs of the individual are being shared with the public and can be viewed on the FBI's website by clicking here.
Video of the individual shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. Records indicate that the video files were first produced in 2015, according to the FBI.
The individual is described by the FBI as a male with gray hair, wearing a red and black plaid shirt. In the video, he is heard speaking English.
Due to the age of the video and images, the FBI says it is possible that the individual's appearance may have changed. According to a statement from Crimes Against Children, the suspect may be around 50-65 years old.
If you have any information to provide, you can submit a tip online by clicking here or by calling the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
