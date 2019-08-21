GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – An FBI spokesman said Wednesday two people are in custody after FBI, SLED and Homeland Security agents executed search warrants in Greenwood and Orangeburg counties.
FBI spokesman Don Wood said searches were conducted at the Dairy Queen in Greenwood, a home on Oakmonte Circle in Greenwood, and the Quick Pantry on Magnolia Street in Orangeburg.
Wood said two males who were wanted in connection with the investigation were taken into custody.
Those suspects are expected to make their first federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Columbia.
Wood said no further details could be released at the time but he said the investigation is not related to terrorism.
