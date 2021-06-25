GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The FBI's Jacksonville Field Office says they are assisting the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida with the search for a suspect who could be in South Carolina.
According to the FBI, Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was charged with attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida. They mention that a state warrant was issued for his arrest.
Wallace is alleged to have shot the officer in the face when the officer was investigating suspicious activity near Wallace's vehicle, says the FBI.
They go on to say he might wear a goatee and mustache and a gold grill on his teeth.
They mention that Wallace has ties to Miami, Maryland, Atlanta, and Toomsboro, GA.
