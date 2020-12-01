BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) – The FBI has asked for help identifying a serial bank robber nicknamed the “Too Tall Bandit” who agents believe is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies across SC, NC, and TN. Five of those robberies took place in the Mountains and the Upstate.
The most recent robbery happened on November 27 at the United Community Bank in Etowah, which is in Henderson County, NC.
The “Too Tall Bandit” is a man, approximately 40 years old, standing between 6’2” and 6’6” tall, and weighing between 210 to 250 pounds, He may have brown eyes. He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg. In each robbery, the FBI said the bandit was heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves. He was armed with a black handgun and often jumped over the teller’s counter.
His crime spree began in 2009. Here are the cases the Too Tall Bandit is suspected of so far:
- November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN
- November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN
- November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN
- March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN
- November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN
- November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN
- October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN
- November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC
- November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC
- November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN
- November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN
- October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC
- December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
- January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN
- November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC
- November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC
FBI Agents are working to determine if this suspect is connected to other robberies as well. The FBI is asking the public to help identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800- CALL FBI. That number is 1-800-225-5324.
