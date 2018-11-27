LUMBERTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The FBI said Tuesday evening that authorities had located an unidentified body during their search for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.
Investigators said the body was discovered around 4:45 p.m. while investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, SBI and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to Hania's disappearance.
The body was found in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County.
In an effort to generate new leads on missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, Lumberton police and the FBI released photos of unique shoes she may have been wearing when she disappeared.
According to officials, Aguilar's family recently purchased a pair of Adidas sneakers for her before her kidnapping. They are white in color with black stripes and colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.
"Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha.
The FBI and LPD have followed more than 800 leads, interviewed more than 400 people, reviewed several hours of surveillance footage, and followed every path they can to find Aguilar.
Aguilar was kidnapped from her home on November 5 just before 7:00 a.m. She was shoved into the back of a family member's SUV by a man dressed in all black. The stolen SUV was found three days later.
Anyone with information on Aguilar's whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI or Lumberton PD.
