GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate man was arrested for his part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, according to the FBI.
According to the FBI, James Lollis, Jr. was arrested with these complaints: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
The FBI says Lollis was seen with another man named man named Derek Gunby. They say they obtained a video that Gunby had on his Facebook page following the riots at the Capitol.
According to the FBI, Lollis entered the Capitol Building through the Senate Wing door at about 3:22 p.m. They say he walked through the lobby for several minutes before leaving through the Senate Wing door. at about 3:27 p.m.
The FBI also says another officer's BWC video shows that Lollis made his way to the Lower West Terrace entrance to the Capitol Building at about 3:29 p.m.
Lollis appeared before a Greenville County federal court today for a bond hearing.
MORE ON THIS STORY: FBI arrests Anderson man charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.