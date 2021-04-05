GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA)--On Tuesday, March 30, FOX Carolina learned that the FBI warned individuals that selling and buying fake COVID-19 vaccination records cards is illegal.
FOX Carolina reached out to the Southern Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina attorney general's office for more information.
Vaccination record cards are used to provide COVID-19 vaccine recipients with information about the type of vaccine and when to get a second dose. Buying a fake card could put yourself and those around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office said Wilson was one of 45 attorney generals who signed a letter sent to various CEOs of companies such as Twitter, Shopify, and eBay expressing concern.
The letter states the following:
“The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threatens the health of our communities, slows progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and are a violation of the laws of many states. Multiple states’ laws provide for injunctive relief, damages, penalties, and other remedies for such conduct.
The use of your platforms to disseminate the deceptive marketing and sales of fake vaccine cards is a threat to residents of our states. As a result, we are asking you to take immediate action to prevent your platforms from being used as a vehicle to commit these fraudulent and deceptive acts that harm our communities. Such action should include, without limitation: (1) monitoring your platforms for ads or links marketing or selling, or otherwise indicating the availability of, blank or fraudulently completed vaccine cards; (2) promptly taking down ads or links identified through monitoring; and (3) preserving records, such as content, username, and actual user identity, pertaining to any such ads or links.
We would appreciate a response to this request by April 9, 2021 setting forth how you intend to comply with the foregoing. We are also available for a virtual meeting to discuss our concerns."
FOX Carolina also received information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). They said a patient's vaccine history is stored in SIMON , the South Carolina Immunization Registry database. Health care professionals can confirm an individual's vaccination status and history in the database.
We are waiting to hear back from SLED on whether any instances of fake vaccination cards have been reported in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina is following this news story and will continue to update this story with more information.
fake records for a fake pandemic , sounds about right . but on the other hand fake records of that type are not really illegal if some circumstance . read the fine print . no one needs them anyway .
