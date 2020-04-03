GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) – The FBI is warning people to be wary of scam artists as the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) plans to begin distributing COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments in the next few weeks.
The FBI said most Americans’ Economic Impact Payment will be distributed automatically and will result in a direct deposit into the bank account used for their 2018 or 2019 federal tax return. People who got their tax refunds via paper check will receive their economic impact payment by check as well.
The FBI said the IRS will not contact people to ask them to pay a fee or confirm personal information prior to receiving the Economic Impact Payment.
“If you receive a phone call, text, or email asking for payment or confirmation of personal or financial information, it is a scam,” Matthew D. Line, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS-CI Charlotte Field Office, said in a news release. “Do not give out your bank account, debit account or PayPal account information, even if the caller claims it is necessary to get your check or that by doing so you can receive your payment faster. Additionally, don’t click on links in texts or emails relating to Economic Impact Payments, as this could allow scammers to place tracing devices on your electronic devices and gain access to your personal information for later use. Don't engage with scammers or thieves, simply hang up or delete texts/emails.”
Line also advised that is anyone receives a “check” for an odd amount, for instance $1,322.48, or a check that requires online verification or by calling a number, that check is a fake.
District of South Carolina U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. said additional examples of fraud schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
The FBI says everyone should stay vigilant and never give out personal information over the phone.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
