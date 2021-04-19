FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department requests the public's assistance in identifying a suspect accused of larceny of items from Wal-Mart.
Officers say the larceny occurred on Thursday, April 15, 2021. They add that the suspect left the area in a gold Nissan Quest Van with damage to the driver's side.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
