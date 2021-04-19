FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department needs help identifying two suspects that are accused of a larceny of auto parts.
Officers say that the parts were stolen from Chop Shop Auto Parts, located on Meadowbrook Drive in Forest City.
If anyone has any information on the identity of these suspects, please contact the Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
