FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Florence County Sheriff's Office announces that an officer from the Lake City Police Department died following a vehicle crash on September 17, 2021.
The officer was identified as Lt. John Stewart during a press conference on Friday afternoon.
The Lake City Police Department posted this via Facebook on Friday.
