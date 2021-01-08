GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighting crews responded to a scene at a Greenville lumber warehouse Friday evening, where crews say the building's sprinkler system helped them extinguish the fire.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene just before 9 p.m. along White Horse Court, at the Builders FirstSource warehouse there. Our crews confirmed fire engines and personnel were handling the scene, noting it appeared that Gantt District Fire Department was the lead agency.
The department said crews found a fire inside the warehouse, but the sprinkler system inside kept it small. Crews were clearing out by 10 p.m. after tackling the blaze.
Gantt District FD said crews from Belmont, Parker, and South Greenville also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.