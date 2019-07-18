GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision has been reported along Highway 14 and Mount Lebanon Church Road leaving the roadway blocked, troopers say.
FOX Carolina on-scene crew reports that the vehicle is a log truck that has overturned.
Upon further investigation, it was found that the log truck had actually collided with another vehicle, injuring both drivers, the Lake Cunningham Fire Department confirmed.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
