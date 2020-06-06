SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small aircraft made a hard landing near Reidville Saturday evening after experiencing an engine problem.
Capt. Jeff Deyoung with Reidville FD says they responded to the scene near Reidville Road and Lightwood Knot Road around 8 p.m. for the call. They say the pilot found an open area when the problem was noticed and made the landing. Deyoung says the pilot was not injured, and the extent of the damage dealt to the plane included a dent in the tail and a flat tire.
The pilot was the only one inside the plane.
The FAA says the plane was a single-engine Bellanca aircraft, and online records show it was registered to a man from Volusia County, Florida. The plane's records indicate it still had a valid certification through 2021.
