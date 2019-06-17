GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A single vehicle accident has left Highway 101 completely shut down between Cumberland Drive and Brookdale Drive, fire department officials say.
The accident happened around noon and involved a large commercial truck, officials say.
The road will be shut down for a few more hours as they work to get the area cleaned up, fire officials say.
Drivers are asked to adjust their route, so they do not get caught in it.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather updates.
