GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week, South Carolina passed 50 percent of the population who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
But could a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be in the works for people?
An FDA Advisory Panel is saying not for everybody right now.
Near the end of an 8-hour meeting on Friday, the 18-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend them for people 65 and up and those with underlying medical conditions.
The panel also voted 16-2 against recommending booster shots for everyone 16 and older.
"We didn't think there was enough data to support that. We wanted to test the water with one foot really and make the vaccine recommendation initially for those over 65, those who have high-risk medical conditions that put them at risk of serious disease. And those who work in occupations, where there's a very high risk of transmission," explained Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Director of the Vaccine Education Center Dr. Paul Offit.
The booster shots would be recommended to someone at least six months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Kevin Powell, who is fully vaccinated and considers himself in good health, would like to be able to get the boost.
"I think I should definitely have the option to get it if I want to get it. I think the option should be available even if the data's not there, I think anything extra to help to protect myself, protect my loved ones, protect other people would be very beneficial," he said.
Kimber Guerrero is among the half of South Carolinians that has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
He tells FOX Carolina the potential side effects are holding him back, and hearing the idea of booster shots makes him even more hesitant.
"I'm just going to wait and see what it does," said Guerrero.
Booster shots in the U.S. have already been approved for people who are immunocompromised.
The FDA Advisory Committee cannot make the final decision on booster shots, that rests with the FDA and CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
The ACIP is scheduled to have a meeting on COVID-19 next week.
