(FOX Carolina) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of fresh vegetables sold at a few grocery stores in the Carolinas.
According to a statement from 'Growers Express,' fresh vegetable packaged products sold by their company have been recalled as a precaution due to the potential of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The products originate from one of their production facilities in Biddeford, Maine. They include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed base veggie bowl.
Right now, no illnesses have been reported.
The company released a chart on the FDA's website that details which vegetables were sent to certain states, and which distributors.
Food Lions in North and South Carolina received Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend, that is being recalled.
Trader Joe's in both states also received potentially contaminated Butternut Squash and Zucchini Sprials, of the Trader Joe's brand.
'Growers Express' says most of the affected products are labeled "Best If Used By" date of June 26-June 29, 2019. No other of the company's products are impacted by the recall.
The company said this also does not affect any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.
Listeria is an organism that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. The FDA says healthy people can also be affected - experiencing symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
