(FOX Carolina) – The FDA said Monday Mizkan America, Inc. has announced the voluntary recall of certain RAGÚ®pasta sauces in the U.S. which contain fragments of plastic.
The recall is out of an abundance of caution and no injuries or customer complaints have been reported, per a news release.
Stores have been notified and Mizkan America also wants Ragu purchases to check their refrigerators and pantry inventory for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be thrown away.
Ragu customers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow RAGÚ® jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates to check if their sauce jars have been recalled.
The recalled sauces are:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
No other sizes or brands of Ragu have been recalled.
The recalled sauces are sold nationwide. They were produced between June 4 and 8.
People who have purchased the recalled sauces can call the Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement. The hotline is 1-800-328-7248.
Click here to read the full recall notice.
