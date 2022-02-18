WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. health officials warned parents not to use infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant that they've linked to bacterial contamination.
The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after consuming the formulas, including one who died.
The cases included one salmonella infection and three involving a rare but dangerous bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakiim.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
- the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
- the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
- the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
FDA inspectors are investigating the Sturgis, Michigan plant where the products were manufactured. Inspectors found positive test results for bacteria and other potential quality control problems.
Abbott says the recall doesn't affect liquid formulas or any other products.
