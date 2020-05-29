WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The FDA said Apotex Corp is voluntarily recalling all lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500mg at retail level after the agency said tests of one lot of the drug found N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels in excess of the Acceptable Daily Intake Limit.
The FDA said Apotex stopped selling this product in the US in February 2019 and a limited supply of that product remains on the market.
To date, Apotex has not received any reports of adverse events related to use of the drug, the FDA said.
NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, a substance that could cause cancer, based on results from laboratory tests, the FDA said. NDMA is also found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.
