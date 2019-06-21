ALMA, GA (FOX Carolina) – The FDA said Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia is recalling certain products frozen blackberries that may be contaminated with Norovirus.
FDA testing of frozen blackberries included some from Alma Pak that tested positive for Norovirus, a news release states.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. The FDA says consumption of foods contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Most symptoms end within 48 hours, but the elderly, young children and people with weak immune systems may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.
The recalled items include:
16-ounce bags of Great Value Frozen Blackberries with UPC code 078742-431017 sold at Walmart stores in GA, FL, NC, and SC between January and May. Affected lot numbers are AP1555, AP1640, and AP1655.
12-ounce bags of Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries with UPC code
051933-34784-7
Sold at Save-A-Lot stores in FL, NC, NY, TN, and WI between May 5 - May 15. Affected lot number is AP 1700.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. Retailers have removed these products from store shelves.
Buyers are urged to throw these products away or return them at the store of purchase.
Consumers with questions may contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896.
The FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.