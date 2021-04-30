GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dimple Garrett says the business impact an FDA ban on menthol products could have at Tobacco Road in Simpsonville can’t be overstated.
“To ban menthols would take away half of our sales," she explained, as she filled orders for customers Thursday evening. “We have just as many menthol smokers as non-menthol smokers."
The FDA says this ban is designed to save lives in effect populations like teens who use flavored tobacco products to get addicted at an earlier age.
Dimple says as far as what they sell, menthol smokers are hard-pressed to try other non-menthol products.
“I think a lot of people will try to fight this," she said, “a lot of businesses and individuals. I mean, it’s our choice to decide what we put in our bodies."
According to the CDC, menthol cigarettes made up about a third of all cigarettes sold in the US last year.
“I feel very conflicted about it to be honest,” reflected Tony Gomes, whose family has owned the Drop-In Store on Main Street in Greenville for over 40 years.
“We have a very large population of customers who come in exclusively for menthol cigarettes," Gomes explained.
He says his inner conflict stems from the fact that menthols account for more than half of their sales. But he also says he supports making strides from a public health standpoint like the FDA says.
“I am all for doing what’s best healthwise for the community and our youth," Gomes said. “But, I want to make sure myself and my family's future is in good standing."
“We are a struggling small business trying to make it through COVID-19," he added. “And this will just be another obstacle we have to overcome."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.