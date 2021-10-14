FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, U.S. health advisers said that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)