(FOX CAROLINA) The FDA announced Thursday that certain flea and tick medications could cause adverse neurological reactions in dogs and cats.
A report says that drugs in the isoxazoline class have the potential to cause muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures.
The following isoxazoline drugs are approved by the FDA:
- Bravecto
- Credelio
- Nexgard
- Simparica
The FDA says these products are approved and considered safe and effective, but are encouraging pet owners to consult with their veterinarians to make sure an isoxazoline drug is the best product for their animal.
If your animal does have an adverse drug event, the FDA suggests you consult with your vet.
