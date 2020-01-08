(FOX Carolina) – The FDA announced Wednesday that Fresh Location of Lenoir City, Tennessee is recalling 6.4-ounce Protein Snack Tray and 3.52-ounce Protein Trail Mix products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
The FDA said Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others may experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The recalled products may have been delivered in the following states through convenience stores, micro markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines: Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.