(FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Ashtel studios is recalling their licensed hand sanitizers due to misbranding.
According to the FDA, Ashtel Studios hand sanitizers packaged in 0.84 oz. pouches have been recalled because the containers resemble food and drink pouches labeled with children's characters.
The FDA said in a news release, "Ingesting hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, could potentially result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal. Furthermore, ingesting alcohol can affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery."
The FDA said this recall does not affect any other hand sanitizer products from Ashtel Studios.
